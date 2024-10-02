For more than 30 years, Cattlemen’s College, sponsored by Zoetis, has provided cattle producers with information to help improve their herds and businesses. This educational experience will be held in conjunction with CattleCon 2025, Feb. 4-6, in San Antonio, Texas.

“Producer feedback drives the agenda for Cattlemen’s College, and we elevate our educational content every year,” said Michaela Clowser, senior director of producer education with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “Our goal is to give producers the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and provide them with the latest advancements.”

The Cattlemen’s College luncheon on Feb. 4 will feature four voices in the cattle industry providing fast-paced talks on nutrition, genetics, grazing and beef in a healthy sustainable diet. Each presenter will look back in time and share a little history, update the narrative on where the industry is today and provide a glimpse into the future for beef.

There will be two days of classroom sessions and one day of live animal handling demos. Industry experts will tackle topics including business management, emerging trends, grazing, sustainability, nutrition, herd health, genetics and reproduction. Sessions will also be recorded and available for registered attendees to watch when they return home.

In addition to Cattlemen’s College, there are learning opportunities available on the NCBA Trade Show floor. Cattle Chats features 20-minute beef industry educational sessions. Attendees can also stop in the Learning Lounge to experience informal, face-to-face talks in an intimate setting. Speakers will tackle topics such as reproductive technologies, vaccination programs, ag lending and crop protection.

Cattle producers attending Cattlemen’s College are eligible for the Rancher Resilience Grant, which provides reimbursement for registration and up to three nights of hotel.

While registering, selecting the Education Package offers the best value and combines admission to CattleCon and Cattlemen’s College.

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association