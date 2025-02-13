Producers, students and advocates were recognized as the “Best of Beef” through a variety of scholarship and award programs during CattleCon 2025, held Feb. 4-6 in San Antonio.

2024 Environmental Stewardship Award Program Winners

The Environmental Stewardship Award Program, which annually recognizes outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements of cattle producers, honored regional winners, including:

Region I: Angus Glen Farms LLC, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Region II: Kempfer Cattle Co., Deer Park, Fla.

Region III: Little Timber Farms, Blackduck, Minn.

Region IV: Blue Ranch, Moore County, Texas

Region V: LeValley Ranch, Hotchkiss, Colo.

Region VI: Cottonwood Ranch, Wells, Nev.

Region VII: Downey Ranch, Wamego, Kan.

Downey Ranch in Kansas was also recognized as the 2024 ESAP National winner. ESAP is sponsored by companies and federal agencies who share the cattle industry’s commitment to caring for the environment and protecting natural resources. Sponsors including US Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Corteva Agriscience, US Fish and Wildlife Service and National Cattlemen’s Foundation partner with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association to promote environmental stewardship throughout the beef supply chain.

Beef Quality Assurance Awards

The Beef Quality Assurance Awards, sponsored by Cargill, Sam’s Club and Certified Angus Beef, annually recognize outstanding beef and dairy producers, marketers and educators. Winners not only demonstrate high-quality animal care and handling principles as part of their day-to-day operations but also express a strong desire to continually improve their operations through BQA.

The 2025 honorees:

Cow-Calf Award: Parker Ranch, Hawaii

Dairy FARM Award: VanBedaf Dairy, North Dakota

Feedyard Award: Grimmius Feeder, California

Marketer Award: Producers Livestock Market, Utah

Educator Award: Keith Belk, Colorado

W.D. Farr Scholarships

The W.D. Farr Scholarship, established in 2007, recognizes achievement in academics and leadership and allows graduate students to further their study in fields that benefit the cattle and beef industry. Each $15,000 scholarship recognizes students who plan to pursue careers in furthering the beef industry.

The 2024 recipients:

Conrad Schelkopf of Geneva, Neb. - Kansas State University

Tyler Thomas of Baker City, Ore. - Colorado State University

CME Group Beef Industry Scholarships

Ten students pursuing careers in the beef industry were awarded $1,500 scholarships by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation. The CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship program recognizes students emerging as industry leaders.

The 2025 CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship recipients:

Mattie Flohr of Danville, Ind - Oklahoma State University

Bennett Gordon of Whitewood, S.D. - Oklahoma State University

Mia Jess of Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech University

Ty Jones of Scottsville, Ky. - Oklahoma State University

Taylor Lacek of Brookings, S.D. - South Dakota State University

Chase Litton of Boonville, Mo. - Oklahoma State University

Whitney Peck of Fredonia, Ky. - University of Kentucky

Hailey Rydberg of Essex, Iowa, University of Northern Iowa

Wyatt Stowell of Fox Lake, Wisc. - University of Wisconsin River Falls

Spencer Walahoski of Overton, Neb. - West Texas A&M University

Greg Henderson Excellence in Agricultural Journalism Award

This award recognizes agricultural journalists who exemplify the values Greg Henderson championed throughout his career. Henderson was known for his courage in addressing challenging industry issues, his commitment to fairness, accuracy and honesty and his advocacy for positive change in agriculture. He built deep personal connections to the agricultural community, earning the respect of farmers, ranchers and fellow media professionals alike. This award celebrates those who embody these principles and carry forward his legacy of impactful journalism in service to agriculture.

The inaugural recipient is Ron Hays with the Oklahoma Farm Report. With a career spanning more than four decades, Hays has become a trusted voice for producers, known for his ability to deliver accurate, timely and insightful information on critical issues affecting the cattle and beef industry. His dedication to fostering understanding, advocating for agriculture and maintaining a deep connection to the community he serves reflects the essence of this award.

Masters of Beef Advocacy Program Advocate of the Year

NCBA’s Masters of Beef Advocacy program, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has selected Texas rancher Emma Coffman as the 2024 Advocate of the Year. This honor is given annually to an beef advocate to recognize success in engaging consumers who want to learn more about beef and raising cattle. Coffman is the owner of Double E Ranch Advocacy LLC, where she is dedicated to bridging the gap between urban and rural communities through education and storytelling. With a deep passion for agriculture, Coffman strives to showcase the science, dedication and passion behind food and fiber production.

Source: National Cattlemen's Beef Association