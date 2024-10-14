Chicken chain Zaxbys is bringing back a limited-run menu promotion: Zaxbys Asian Zensation Zalad. Zaxbys Asian Zensation Zalad includes a choice of hand-breaded Fried Chicken Fingerz or marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, and wonton strips, all topped with Asian Slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame Teriyaki Sauce, for an average price of $10.99.

The Zalad is served with a Citrus Vinaigrette — made with orange, pineapple and notes of ginger and sesame — and a hand-rolled Veggie Egg Roll on the side.

"We love to hear from our Zaxbys fans about their favorite limited-time menu items – and it's no surprise that the Asian Zensation Zalad is always at the top of the list," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys chief marketing and strategy officer. "We're thrilled to bring this flavor-packed Zalad and our hand-rolled Veggie Egg Rolls back yet again for a limited time this fall."

Source: Zaxbys