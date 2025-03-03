Chicken chain Zaxbys is bringing back Southern Fried Shrimp for a limited time.

New offerings include:

Southern Fried Shrimp Meal: Eight crispy butterflied shrimp served with zesty Zaxtail Sauce — a blend of Zax Sauce and cocktail sauce with notes of horseradish — plus Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries and a Small Drink for an average price of $10.29.

New ZaxSeas Surf & Turf Meal: Combines eight Southern Fried Shrimp with Zaxtail Sauce and three Chicken Fingerz with Zax Sauce, served with Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries and a Small Drink for an average price of $12.99.

New Buffalo Shrimp: Eight Southern Fried Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Garlic Blaze and served with ranch, for an average price of $6.19.

Asian Zensation Zalad with Southern Fried Shrimp: Recently made permanent on menus everywhere, featuring Southern Fried Shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, Asian Slaw and crispy wonton strips, drizzled with honey sesame Teriyaki Sauce and paired with a Citrus Vinaigrette. Served with a Veggie Egg Roll, for an average price of $11.59.

"This year, we're taking flavor to the next level with even more ways to enjoy our Southern Fried Shrimp," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxbys. "We've applied the same signature breading and seasoning that have made our Fingerz famous for 35 years to our new shrimp offerings. From Buffalo-sauced sides to the ultimate Surf & Turf combo, we're serving up variety for every seafood lover. No matter what you crave, there's a shrimp option ready to make waves."

Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp is available at participating locations through the end of April 2025.

Source: Zaxbys