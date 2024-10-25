The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for various meat and poultry products that were illegally imported from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.

The following products are subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date:

180-gram cans containing “BEST BEEF CURRY.”

425-gram cans containing “BEST Chicken Biryani.”

360-gram cans containing “Hti Mi Gwik Dry MoHinGa Paste.”

425-gram cans containing “BEST Myanmar Duck Blood.”

400-gram cans containing “Eain Chak MoHinGa Paste.”

160-gram vacuum-sealed clear packages containing “Min Thar Gyi Dried Fish.”

400-gram cans containing “Eain Chak Coconut Soup Paste.”

The products subject to the public health alert do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retailer and found meat and poultry products from Myanmar that are not eligible to be exported to the U.S.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries and on retailers' shelves. Retailers who have purchased the products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA's FSIS