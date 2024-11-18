Planteneers is showcasing plant-based ingredient solutions at booth F413 Nov. 17-19, 2024, during PLMA's 2-24 trade show in Chicago
Planteneers joins the No Meat Factory company at their booth this year to highlight the partnerships that can be created between ingredient suppliers and co-manufacturers and how those partnerships can make product creation easier. No Meat Factory is a co-manufacturer of plant-based foods, offering scalable production capabilities for private-label, foodservice and branded companies. Planteneers foods being demonstrated at booth F413 include:
- Plant-based marbled steak
- Clean-label, plant-based salami
- Plant-based fried calamari
- Quinoa-kale veggie patty
- Bite-size hot dogs
Planteneers can additionally provide:
- Process expertise to help solve challenges that often arise in plant-based products.
- Recipe development that easily overcomes the guesswork and uses ingredient levels and blends to work for a specific product line and system.
- Functional systems to answer mouthfeel, taste and texture challenges.
- North American applications lab to make workshopping a product faster. Working where the ingredients are can speed the development pipeline.
