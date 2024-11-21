Step aside turkeys. This Thanksgiving, chicken is the poultry of choice for those looking for something more memorable. Perdue is introducing a new Thanksgiving recipe — the Chiclucken %mdash; that tests the limits of how many types of chicken can be enjoyed within a single holiday dish.

The Chiclucken features five layers of tender, juicy Perdue chicken and pushes the limits of culinary arts. You may not remember the last holiday dish you had, but you will definitely remember your first Chiclucken. It starts with an herbed chicken nugget stuffing nestled against hickory-smoked chicken strips, resting between chicken “chorizo” butter and chicken cordon bleu dip — all inside a whole chicken.

“Perdue created the Chiclucken to meet the growing demand for unique and playful spins on classic holiday dishes,” said David Zucker, chief marketing and digital officer for Perdue. “It brings all the beloved flavors of Thanksgiving into one beautiful, easy-to-serve chicken dish that’s both delicious and highly shareable. We think it will appeal especially to hosts who are a little more daring and open to redefining traditions.”

Serving the Chiclucken at your holiday meal will delight your guests, especially younger consumers who are less likely to enjoy or even eat, turkey. According to a 2023 Mintel survey, 86% of Gen Z respondents say they’ve eaten chicken in the past 6 months while 63% have said the same about turkey. And, according to a National Chicken Council survey, around half of Americans who eat chicken at all say they’d prefer chicken to ham (52%) and turkey (49%) at a holiday meal, and more than half (57%) would eat chicken wings as part of their Thanksgiving dinner.

The full Chiclucken recipe can be found at TheChiclucken.com, and incorporates five of Perdue's most popular chicken varieties, including:

Fresh Whole Chicken With Giblets

Fresh Ground Chicken

Short Cuts Hickory Smoked Chicken Strips

Short Cuts Shredded Roasted White Meat Chicken

Shredded Roasted White Meat Chicken Panko Chicken Nuggets

Source: Perdue