Linde is showcasing new equipment advances in its cryogenic freezing portfolio during the 2025 International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta.

The Cryoline RC rapid crust freezer is a specialized semi-batch crust freezer built for freezing the surface of larger pieces of food products prior to portioning using methods such as slicing or dicing. An innovative gas flow path promotes the formation of a uniform crust across the surface, which optimizes use of the nitrogen cryogen.

“Cryogenic freezing allows for a very short dwell time with just-in-time slicer or dicing operation, resulting in space savings,” said Chris Johnson, Linde director business development. “Proper crust freezing helps to preserve product quality by reducing the risk of tears, crumbling and miscuts, while also increasing portioning accuracy due to the firmer product structure.”

The Cryoline RC system generates high-velocity liquid nitrogen flow parallel to the product’s transfer pathway. This results in a very high rate of heat transfer while providing uniform crust freezing across the surface. All internal components are made of stainless steel or polyethylene and designed with sloped surfaces, rounded corners, proper drainage and polished welds. The Cryoline RC system features an electrically driven top-lifting design, which ensures full access and separation of mechanical components for cleaning internal surfaces.

The rapid crust system and other featured processes will be on display at Linde's IPPE booth, C44149.

Source: Linde