The International Production & Processing Expo offers attendees access to the latest in protein and feed technology through exhibits and educational programming. TechTalks are free 20-minute technical presentations, offered each day at IPPE. For the 2025 IPPE, 90 presentations will be given in the TechTalks theaters in the A-Hall at booth A244, in the B-Hall at booth B51033 and the C-Hall at booth C15179.

The TechTalks presentations will address many topics, including food safety, artificial intelligence, animal welfare, sustainability and feed production, among others. Each presentation will be led by an IPPE exhibitor who will share expertise and experience on the session topic. Attendees can stop by the complimentary TechTalks education presentations from 10:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 28, 9:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 9:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 30.

The 2025 IPPE will have more than 595,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 1,355 exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows – International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo – representing the entire chain of protein production and processing.

Source: IPPE