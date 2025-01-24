US pork exports are on a record pace in several markets in Central and South America, including Colombia, Honduras and Costa Rica. Regional demand for US beef is also growing in markets such as Guatemala, Panama, Peru and Chile. To meet demand growth in Latin America, the US Meat Export Federation is ramping up educational and promotional efforts in the region and investing in the education and training of the staff, representatives and contractors who conduct international marketing activities for the US red meat industry.

USMEF Latin America Representative Homero Recio recently led a USMEF training team from Central and South America on a two-week study of the US beef and pork industries to experience firsthand how to effectively promote US pork and beef.

“Differentiation is a critical piece of what we do to develop demand for US red meat,” said Recio. “Our team members must be able to convey the competitive advantages and quality attributes of US red meat to importers, distributors, end-users in retail and foodservice and ultimately, to consumers.”







Latin America Representative Homero Recio (left) led a USMEF team from Central and South America to the US to study the red meat industry and visit the headquarters office. Courtesy of the US Meat Export Federation

Recio led the team on scheduled visits in Kansas City and Denver to learn about US pork and beef production and processing. The entire harvest process was observed, PQA Plus was studied, and team members were shown how grain feeding enhances the sensory experiences of consuming US pork and beef. Industry standards for food safety, inspection and logistics were also reviewed.

Grilling and barbecuing continues to grow in popularity in Central and South America, and the team was treated to authentic American barbecue experiences in Kansas City. The group also toured the JBS Global Food Innovation Center at Colorado State University, where they learned about meat quality research and factors that affect texture and flavor. The US segment of the tour concluded at USMEF’s Denver headquarters.

Recio said another objective for the training activity was to share market development ideas and experiences among team members. Upon returning from the US, the team stopped over in Medellin, Colombia, to review the market and red meat trade issues specific to Colombia and study retail marketing initiatives such as USMEF’s Butcher Shop Program.

“The visit to Medellin allowed us to demonstrate how the Butcher Shop Program works to introduce US pork and beef to potential retail customers and expand the range of US cuts purchased by current customers,” said USMEF Colombia Representative Maria Ruiz. “The Butcher Shop Program was developed to help Colombian butcher shops improve their sales of US pork and beef. Our ‘meat merchandisers’ work systematically with retailers to improve their profitability with US pork and beef.”

Funding support was provided by the National Pork Board and USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program.

Source: US Meat Export Federation