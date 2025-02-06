Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is promoting Erin Walter to the role of chief marketing officer.

As the newly appointed CMO, Walter will oversee all aspects of the company's marketing initiatives, working closely with the executive team to drive brand awareness, guest engagement and overall business growth. Her innovative leadership style and strategic thinking are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the company's marketing strategies.

"Erin's talent and dedication have greatly benefited our team. Her strategic vision and creativity have been crucial to our success, and I am confident she'll excel as CMO," said Chris Dull, Freddy's president and CEO. "Her exceptional ability to inspire and collaborate, combined with her deep understanding of our brand, will be instrumental in taking Freddy's to new heights. Erin's commitment to excellence and her forward-thinking approach make her the perfect fit for this role, and I am excited to see the positive impact she will continue to make."

Walter, with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant franchising industry, brings considerable expertise to her position. In 2021, she was appointed vice president of brand marketing at Freddy's. Prior to joining Freddy's, she held several roles at Global Franchise Group, including director of marketing for Round Table Pizza.

Source: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers