Frozen seafood company SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood is expanding its product line with the all-new SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp.

These shrimp are seasoned with a traditional New Orleans spice blend that includes salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper and garlic. A butter coating melts with the seasonings as the shrimp cooks.

“This item is packed with flavor, and we are excited to see how consumers respond to it,” said Samatha Stogner, marketing manager for SeaPak. “Most of our product line has a classic coastal taste with a golden crispy coating, while the Cajun Style Shrimp has a more adventurous flavor that we think will excite anyone looking for a new addition to their weekly dining routine.”

In a blind consumer taste test, 85% of participants reported liking SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp, noting its “awesome seasoning,” “perfect spice level,” and that it reminded them of a “restaurant-quality dish.” Consumer familiarity and love for Cajun flavors continues to grow, with social media posts about Cajun-style foods increasing 32% over the past year.

Each package of SeaPak Classic Cajun Style Shrimp contains a 10-ounce portion, which equates to two servings, perfect for a dinner for two. The initial retail launch will include select Meijer, Food Lion, Hannaford, Schnucks and Giant Eagle stores.

Source: SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood