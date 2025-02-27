The seafood industry had a strong 2024, despite ongoing economic pressures. Between 2023 and 2024, total seafood sales reached $19.9 billion, a slight decline from the year before, according to Circana (Total US Multi-Outlet+, $52 Weeks Ending 10/06/2024). Despite this decline in dollar sales, pounds sold increased slightly. The seafood category reached more than 115 million buyers across the US in that year, achieving an 89.2% total seafood household penetration. As consumer purchasing preferences increasingly align with seafood product attributes, the category is positioned for a strong 2025.

Sustainability and traceability remain top of mind for consumers and producers alike. As consumers increasingly prioritize these attributes in their food products, meat and seafood producers are in a position to grow.

The number of meat eaters is on the rise, and with it, and increasing number of consumers who are interested in seafood as a major protein source, according to Technavio. To gain attention of consumers looking for new seafood products, producers must tap into what attributes matter most to consumers.

Sourcing is of the utmost important to seafood consumers, said Ron Rogness, Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers director, industry relations, partnerships and fishery analysis. “US-origin seafood, particularly from Alaska, is viewed positively, whereas consumers would prefer to avoid seafood from Russian and China,” Rogness said.

In fact, 69% of consumers surveyed said they actively avoid or are unlikely to purchase seafood from either Russia or China. GAPP's survey also uncovered increasing consumer awareness and rising positive perception of Wild Alaska Pollock. These insights indicate strong growth potential for US seafood producers.

On-pack claims and consumer education are an effective way to drive seafood category growth. As sustainability remains a priority for a majority of consumers, on-pack sustainability claims can let consumers know how a product aligns with their values.

Rogness noted that, for many seafood consumers, sustainable seafood includes ensuring an abundant supply for generations to come. Concern over the food supply leads to consumers to prioritize claims such as "wild caught," "fishery management" and "safe for the ocean” in the seafood aisle.

Kady Freeze, marketing manager for Pacific Seafood, said that as sustainability and traceability continue to be a top attribute concern for seafood shoppers, responsibly sourced products and certifications are a priority for them. Consumers want the full origin story behind their seafood purchases.

“Pairing these drivers with innovative product offerings and educational campaigns about the benefits of seafood has been instrumental in growing the category,” Freeze said.

Freeze noted that as this focus on sustainable seafood rises, chefs, restaurants and seafood producers alike are looking for responsibly sourced seafood options. “This movement offers consumers the opportunity to explore lesser-known species, providing a way to expand their seafood palate and experience new flavors while promoting a more balanced approach to seafood harvesting,” Freeze said.

Younger shoppers, particularly Millenial and Gen Z consumers, are more likely than Baby Boomers to seek out sustainable, traceable seafood products. “They want to know where their seafood comes from and how it was sourced, and they’re more likely to seek out certifications like MSC or ASC,” Freeze said.