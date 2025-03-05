The Cattlemen’s Beef Board has released its 2024 Impact Report. Unlike previous annual reports, this format includes the Cattlemen’s Beef Board’s annual financial statement and Beef Checkoff program evaluations — all in one document.

“Over the past few years, we’ve continued to face diminishing Checkoff dollars, the spread of misinformation from opposing groups and increasing competition in the protein marketplace,” said Andy Bishop, 2024 CBB chair. “This new Impact Report is designed to better demonstrate how, even in the face of those challenges, the Beef Checkoff continues to promote beef to consumers, conduct essential research and educate the public about beef’s incredible benefits and value.”

The 2024 Impact Report outlines each of the FY24 Authorization Requests funded by the Beef Checkoff in the program areas of Promotion, Research, Consumer Information, Industry Information, Foreign Marketing and Producer Communications. Information provided for each Authorization Request includes the contractors/subcontractors handling the work, available funding, description/purpose, accomplishments and results. The report also details each Authorization Request’s tactics, progress toward measurable objectives, key learnings and performance efficiency measures. In this way, beef industry stakeholders can get a clearer picture of their Beef Checkoff dollars at work.

Within the new report, readers will also find numerous infographics that share data from the annual Producer Attitude Survey, the Consumer Beef Tracker and the 2024 Return on Investment and Broader Economic Impact Study. QR codes link to websites with additional information about the CBB and the Beef Checkoff.

“I hope everyone who wants to know more about the Beef Checkoff will take a few minutes to explore the 2024 Impact Report,” said Greg Hanes, the CBB’s CEO. “This report provides a true snapshot of the incredible work Checkoff contractors have done over the past year, while also sharing insights that will shape our efforts in 2025 and beyond. The Beef Checkoff and its programs are truly a collaborative effort, and it’s clear the Checkoff is funding essential work to keep beef the protein of choice.”

Source: Cattlemen’s Beef Board