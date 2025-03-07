Natural Grocers is diving deeper into the frozen seafood aisle with its newest house-brand product: Natural Grocers Brand Organic Mussels. Sustainably rope grown in Chile's waters, these whole-shell mussels are fully cooked. The Organic Mussels are the latest addition to the Natural Grocers Brand Frozen Seafood line, joining wild-caught cod and wild-caught shrimp selections.

"Whether you're a seasoned seafood lover or just dipping your toes in, these blue-shell mussels make it effortless to enjoy restaurant-quality flavor at home—without the hassle or high price tag," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers.

"Our commitment to quality starts with our supplier, whose roots are anchored in ocean stewardship, traceability, and sustainability. They oversee every step of the process—from the farms to custom-designed transport vessels. The mussels are rope-grown on a custom-built pier at their dedicated facility, promoting maximum freshness, less stress on the mussel meat, and a cleaner final product. This meticulous attention to detail upholds our rigorous standards that define all fish and seafood products at Natural Grocers."

Source: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.