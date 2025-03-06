Chipotle Mexican Grill is announcing that Chipotle Honey Chicken will be available across restaurants in North America and Europe for a limited time. Starting March 7, 2025, customers in the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany can order Chipotle Honey Chicken for all in-restaurant and digital orders. Chipotle's latest culinary innovation is a new menu item that balances heat from chipotle peppers and a touch of sweet from pure wildflower honey.

Hot honey is the top trending flavor of the year, according to the National Restaurant Association's "What's Hot 2025 Culinary Forecast." Chipotle Honey Chicken surpassed stage-gate testing expectations in Nashville, Tenn. and Sacramento, Calif., and has emerged as a fan favorite thanks to the balanced flavor made with real ingredients.

Chipotle Honey Chicken is made with fresh chicken seasoned with savory Mexican spices, in a marinade of seared, smoked chipotle peppers and a touch of honey.

"Chipotle Honey Chicken was our top performing limited time offer in test markets and we're excited for guests to taste this bold, new protein with their go-to order," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle Mexican Grill chief brand officer. "The delicate balance of heat and a touch of sweet pairs perfectly with our real ingredients prepared fresh every day."

