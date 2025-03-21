PS Seasoning launches chicken wing rubs

PS Seasoning announces a new wing rub line. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans are expected to consume approximately 33 billion wing segments in 2025. PS Seasoning is responding with a rub collection featuring three classics as well as a new creation, Sesame Chili Citrus.

“When it comes to wings, ordinary just won't cut it. Our customers crave bold, unforgettable flavors to elevate their wing game,” said Gretchen Miller, senior vice president of marketing and communications for PS Seasoning. “Our new Sesame Chili Citrus, featuring the ultra-trending gochugaru chili, brings an exciting Asian-inspired blend that taps into the growing demand for international flavors. At the same time, we’re embracing our classic favorites like Spicy Pickle and Chicken and Waffle, ensuring every wing is packed with the best flavor in every bite.”

The full lineup includes Sesame Chili Citrus Wing Rub, an Asian-inspired flavor blend that fuses the nutty richness of sesame with the heat of gochugaru chili and a citrus punch, Spicy Pickle Wing Rub, a spicy and tangy combination of dill, red pepper and vinegar, Buffalo Cajun Wing Rub, a fusion of Cajun heat and buffalo flavor featuring cayenne, butter and Creole spices, and the Chicken and Waffle Wing Rub, featuring maple bourbon, spices and hickory smoke.

Developed by PS Seasoning’s expert team in the company’s Culinary and R&D Center, this expanded product portfolio is not only for chicken, but also adds gourmet flavor to pork, seafood and more. The wing rubs are packaged in new premium glass jars, providing more seasoning at a better value.

The wing rubs are available individually or as a bundle at psseasoning.com and select grocery and specialty stores.

Source: PS Seasoning