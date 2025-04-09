Los Angeles Dodgers names Archer its Official Meat Snack

Meat snack brand Archer is announcing a multiyear partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As the Official Meat Snack of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Archer’s 100% Grass-Fed Beef Sticks and Jerky will be available at concession and hospitality locations throughout Dodger Stadium. Varieties will include Archer’s Original Beef Stick, Jalapeno Beef Stick, Original Beef Jerk, and Mango Habanero Beef Jerky.

Archer, Official Meat Snack of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo credit: Archer







"Growing up in Los Angeles, the Dodgers have been woven into the fabric of my life. They represent excellence in baseball, and it feels perfectly aligned that Archer – a brand experiencing meteoric growth – partners with the eight-time World Champions and 2024 title holders," said Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer. "While our products already have a strong presence throughout Los Angeles retailers, we're thrilled to now bring Archer's premium, better-for-you jerky and meat sticks directly to fans at the stadium and collaborate with the Dodgers on creating unique experiences throughout the Los Angeles area."

This partnership is particularly meaningful to Archer as a greater Los Angeles-based company. Beyond the in-stadium offerings, Archer will support the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation as a Dreamteam partner, sponsor of the Sunset Run and via product donations for community and youth events.

Source: Archer