Pizza Hut introduces pepperoni-flavored 'caviar'

Caviar is taking over food trends, and Pizza Hut is joining in on the trend with its own Pizza Caviar, featuring caviar-style pearls made with pepperoni-flavored water and agar agar.

The new Pizza Caviar was inspired by the rise of “caviar bumps,” where consumers eat a small amount of caviar off the back of their hand. Pizza Hut designed this new offering to replicate the look and feel of traditional caviar without the fish.

"As a brand that's always pushing the boundaries of what pizza culture can be, we saw an opportunity to take one of today's biggest food trends and make it our own," said Melissa Friebe, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut. "Pizza Caviar is our way of bringing a touch of indulgence, while staying true to the flavors people love from Pizza Hut."

Pizza Hut is also offering a new Pizza Caviar Bump Box, a limited-time twist on the Pizza Hut combo meal called My Hut Box. The Pizza Caviar Bump Box includes one cheese Personal Pan Pizza and a choice of three plain boneless wings or fries, all topped with pepperoni-flavored Pizza Caviar.

Pizza Hut’s new innovation is available exclusively at the Pizza Hut located at 932 8th Avenue in New York City April 10–12.

Source: Pizza Hut