Pizza Hut is introducing Pizza Charcuterie, a customizable pizza board. Consumers can design their own board through Pizza Hut featuring any two medium pizzas, any eight boneless wings and any sticks and dips.

To help launch the Pizza Charcuterie, Pizza Hut teamed up with Robert Gronkowski, former award-winning football tight end and pizza lover. Gronk was the first to design his own Pizza Charcuterie board.

"We've seen creative charcuterie boards take over social feeds, and we knew it was time to give pizza the spotlight it deserves," said Melissa Friebe, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut.

Source: Pizza Hut