Seasonal flavors inspire menu for revolving sushi bar

Revolving sushi bar restaurant concept Kura Sushi USA is launching Kura Reserve, a limited-time platform that offers seasonally inspired menu offerings and complements the traditional menu.

Curated eight times yearly, each limited-time menu will run for two weeks, giving customers ongoing opportunities to taste unique sushi offerings. The first Kura Reserve menu draws on the flavors of spring with a lineup featuring bluefin tuna and imported Japanese wagyu.

"Kura Reserve allows us to showcase the craft and creativity of our product development team with ingredients that shine at their seasonal best," said Newton Hoang, vice president, head of marketing at Kura Sushi USA. "It's an opportunity to delight our guests with elevated and memorable food offerings while staying rooted in the authenticity that defines our brand."

The first Kura Reserve menu, available April 11–24, 2025, centers on the versatility of bluefin tuna. Premium selections include Otoro, the belly cut known for its marbling, Chutoro, a balanced mid-cut with firmer texture, and Akami, deep red in color and the leanest cut. Other highlights include Wasabi Bluefin Tuna Akami, Bluefin Tuna Norimaki and the Bluefin Tuna Trio, which offers all three cuts on a single plating.

Also on the menu is Kumamoto Wagyu, marbled beef imported from Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture, finished with garlic chips.

Menu pricing and availability vary by item and location. All Kura Reserve offerings are available for dine-in only while supplies last.

Source: Kura Sushi USA