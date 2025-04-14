Culver's donates to agricultural support organizations

After sponsoring the theatrical release of the movie "Green and Gold," Culver's is pledging additional support for the agricultural community to celebrate its streaming debut. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain has announced a donation of $1 per stream of the film up to $100,000, with funds benefiting three organizations that work to support family farmers and agriculture education.

Culver's will be donating to three organizations: Farmer Angel Network, the Farm Foundation-led Farm Family Wellness Alliance and FFA. Each organization provides programming and assistance for farmers and the next generation of agriculture. With the donations, Culver's aims to continue spotlighting the role of farmers and agriculture in the world while providing them with resources to help them achieve success.

"Culver's has always had a heart for agriculture, and 'Green and Gold' tells the story of so many of the hardworking, dedicated family farmers responsible for feeding our guests at Culver's and people everywhere," said Alison Demmer, Culver's senior marketing and public relations manager. "It's been an honor to help shine light on the unique experience of the farming community through this movie, and we're proud to support three organizations doing incredible work to uplift farmers around the country."

Directed by Anders Lindwall and filmed in Door County, Wisc., "Green and Gold" follows the heartfelt story of a Wisconsin dairy farmer named Buck and explores the topics of family, pursuing dreams, overcoming hardship and taking risks—including a major bet on the 1993 Green Bay Packers.

Source: Culver's