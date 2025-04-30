The National Provisioner shares supply chain insights at Pork Management Conference

DALLAS, Texas – Every few months, I get to visit different parts of the country, networking and connecting with professionals from every segment of the meat and poultry industries. This month was a special case, as I hit the road for Grapevine, Texas, to present on current and evolving supply chain complications in a panel discussion at the 2025 Pork Management Conference hosted by the National Pork Board. The evening of April 28, 2025, I joined Sam Oches, editor-in-chef of Informa/QSR Magazine, and Sarah Blaskovich, food reporter at Dallas Morning News, onstage at the conference for the panel titled “What Keeps the Supply Chain Up at Night?”

Before our discussion, I sat in on an engaging presentation from Brandon Davis, partner at Phelps Dunbar LLC and past president of American Agriculture Law Association. In his chat, Davis focused on legal concerns related to labor, including immigration law and H-2A visa compliance, government audits and raids, I-9 compliance and risk management.

Davis noted that, over the last few months, regulatory worksite enforcement has increased to unprecedented levels. The onus is more on the employer to verify if an applicant is eligible for employment. Though it is not mandated, E-verify offers a direct line to government input on employment eligibility, Davis said. To prepare for a government audit or raid, Davis recommended companies assemble a response team that is aware and engaged; this team would respond to government officials if they come knocking. Davis also advised companies to remember their rights, particularly the fifth amendment, when engaging with the government.

Just after the insightful presentation from Davis, Oches, Blaskovich and I took the stage to address current supply chain complications. The overarching theme of our panel discussion centered on opportunities in the midst of supply chain constraints.

Top concerns for the pork supply chain right now include inflation, labor shortages, as well as rising feed and high input costs. Inflationary concerns continue to impact consumers, driving them to seek out value at the store. We advised producers, retailers and foodservice operators alike to prioritize quality, value, trust and transparency above all else.

As consumers continue to be price conscious, they want pork products that taste good and offer the best value for their dollars. But to gain those dollars, companies must assure consumers of the safety of their pork. To build trust with consumers, I recommended companies focus on transparency throughout their supply chain, utilizing on-pack claims, social media promotions and campaigns. These mediums can effectively reach target customers, educating them on the safety and quality assurance of their pork products, whether fresh, frozen or shelf stable.

Consumers are more discerning than ever before, and they want to know that what they are eating is not only safe and hygienic, but good for them as well. Blaskovich noted this is particularly being fueled by the health and wellness movement, as consumers continue to prioritize nutrition and high protein content. Many shoppers are now viewing food as medicine, especially following COVID, amplifying the spotlight on nutritional benefits in pork products.

All three of us panelists agreed—consumers want protein, and the pork industry is in a position to promote pork’s high protein content, as well as nutritional benefits including B vitamins, zinc, iron and phosphorus. The 20th Power of Meat survey discovered 83% of shoppers seek out better-for-you food products, while 74% consider meat a nutrient powerhouse. With all eyes on meat as a strong source of nutritional value, the pork industry is in a position to capitalize on these growing shopping trends.

Gen Z and millenial consumers typically eat less pork, but these shoppers also prioritize nutrition and convenience, as well as health and wellness. The Power of Meat found millenials represented 62% of all new unit sales in 2024, reinforcing the growing relevance of this generation of shoppers. I recommended value-added pork products as a potential avenue to explore; with value-added pork sales up 4.3% year-over-year from 2024 and up 6.2% in pounds sold, pork producers and retailers are both in a position to grow.

In our panel discussion, we also discussed operational constraints and opportunities. Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics continue to evolve at a rapid pace, increasing capabilities for pork producers, retailers and foodservice operators. These systems can streamline pork operations and reduce waste, but barriers for companies include high cost of equipment and slow return on investment. All of us emphasized that automation systems are being utilized by various segments of the food supply chain, but noted that automation does not intend to eliminate jobs. Rather than replacing employees, automation systems can streamline monotonous, repetitive tasks, allowing workers to reallocate time to other tasks.

Later in the conference, I was able to sit in on another panel discussion, focusing on succession planning in the pork industry. Each presenter offered unique insights on different aspects of the succession planning process. Panelists included Tim Schaefer from Encore Consultants, Dwight Mogler from Pig Hill Farms and Dave Dvorak from Dvorak Law Group. Though each offering a different perspective, all three panelists focused on one overarching theme: start the planning process early.

For many business owners, it might seem too early to begin thinking about succession planning, but the quicker you start, the more peace of mind you can have. All three panelists emphasized the importance of a flexible succession plan—circumstances can change at the drop of a hat, and flexibility can help to ensure fairness, whether the farm is still in operation or assets are being divided. Dvorak noted the relevance of off-farm heirs, emphasizing the need for business owners to create an exit strategy for these individuals.

While there is no one-size-fits-all succession plan for pork businesses, starting early and prioritizing flexibility in a succession plan, as well as utilizing a neutral third party to help with the planning process, can help to ensure an easier transition to the next generation.