The National Provisioner’s Sammy Bredar to join supply chain panel at Pork Management Conference

At this year’s Pork Management Conference hosted by the National Pork Board, industry professionals will unite in Grapevine, Texas, to network, share category insights and develop business strategies. At the conference, The National Provisioner’s Associate Group Editor Sammy Bredar will join Sam Oches from Informa/QSR Magazine and Sarah Blaskovich, food reporter at Dallas Morning News, for a panel discussion on supply chain challenges. The panel, “What Keeps the Supply Chain Up at Night?” is set for April 28, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. Central at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Grapevine.

During the panel, Sammy and the other panelists will address the biggest challenges concerning supply chain professionals. The agricultural supply chain faces constant disruption ranging from transportation challenges, labor shortages, changing consumer demands and regulatory pressures. How can agriculture and foodservice collaborate to create more resilient supply chains, meet evolving market depends and ensure a steady flow of products from producer to plate?