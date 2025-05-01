Omaha Steaks brings smash burger trend to at-home cooks

Mail-order meat delivery company Omaha Steaks is debuting a new smashburger for at-home cooks.

After more than 18 months in development, this pre-smashed burger is seven millimeters thick, made from 100% Omaha Steaks aged beef, and goes from freezer to bun in five minutes.

"We're always looking for new ways to provide our customers with high-quality, convenient options for enjoying great food at home," said Nate Rempe, president and CEO of Omaha Steaks. "Our new Smash Burger is the perfect blend of fast and flavor, with a crispy crust that locks in the juiciness and taste that Omaha Steaks is famous for and no griddle required."

Omaha Steaks is also offering its new Built for the Grill Pack, including 16 free Omaha Steaks Smash Burgers, two Butcher's Cut Filet Mignons, two Butcher's Cut Top Sirloins, four Air-Chilled Boneless Chicken Breasts, four PureGround Filet Mignon Burgers, four Gourmet Jumbo Franks and one Omaha Steaks Seasoning.

Source: Omaha Steaks