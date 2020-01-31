Stuffed pizza products recalled

Astrochef LLC., a Rockwall, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products because the product is mislabeled and contains undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products are labeled as pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products but may contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwich products inside the package.

The frozen, stuffed pepperoni pizza sandwich items were produced on June 4, 2019 and July 3, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz. retail carton containing “Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with lot code “5659915510” and BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020;” and lot code “5659918410” and BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020”on the package label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about products labeled as Mega Sandwich Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza that contained a meatball stuffed pizza sandwich product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS