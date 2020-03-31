Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus CoverageFood Safety
How to handle COVID-19 with regard to FSIS inspectors

March 31, 2020
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / inspection / podcast / video
Rich Atkinson, We R Food Safety, advises processors on how to protect themselves from COVID-19 when it comes to the FSIS inspector population. Atkinson relays guidance for making sure sick inspectors don’t enter the facility, but also what may happen if the pandemic spreads and causes a shortage of inspectors in the workforce.

