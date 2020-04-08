Meat and Poultry Industry News

Selfie-style video takes place of planned Perdue ad campaign

April 8, 2020
Perdue replaced a planned product-focused ad campaign with a new selfie-style video ad campaign featuring Chairman Jim Perdue instead to thank the people on the front lines of food production and delivery who are busy working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Standing in front of one of the company’s branded trucks, Mr. Perdue thanks everyone from farmers to shelf stockers — “folks who are rarely seen, even more rarely thanked, yet they’re always there when we need them the most.”

“Given all that is going on with COVID-19, we decided to forego a more traditional new ad campaign that was to launch March 30 for a new approach to acknowledge the situation and salute the thousands of people who are working overtime to keep the food supply chain up and running during this crisis,” said David Zucker, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Perdue and their ad agency came up with a plan, script and very unorthodox production plan that included Mr. Perdue filming the spot himself in “selfie mode” while it was directed remotely by the agency. The result is a heartfelt message in his own words into his own cell phone.

The new spots — A Time Like This (:15) and We Thank You (:30) — are airing nationally.

Source: Perdue Farms

