What will be your favorite part of the AAMP Convention? Will it be the educational sessions, the trade show, networking with old and new friends, or perhaps the American Cured Meat Championships (ACMC)? If you like the idea of having your cured meat products judged against other products from across the country for comparison, then the ACMC is just the place to do it!

With 29 classes to choose from, you can enter one or all of the categories for evaluation by experts in the field. For the competition in Des Moines, the 2020 ACMC Judges from academia will hail from various states throughout the country. There will also be AAMP operator members, selected from the ‘Cured Meats Hall of Fame’, joining the judging team.

Dewig Meats of Haubstadt, Ind., won the 2019 Cured Meat Excellence Award for best overall performance at the ACMC.

Don’t miss this opportunity to throw your hat into the ring and possibly win a coveted American Cured Meat Championships plaque for entering those special popular products from your place of business. Perhaps you will be able to show your customers that your meat ranked in the top four – Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion, or Reserve Champion – at the only national premier cured meat competition of its kind across the entire United States.

The product taking top marks at the competition will receive the coveted ‘Clarence Knebel Best of Show Memorial Award.’ The participant who competes the best overall throughout the entire competition will receive the ‘Cured Meat Excellence Award.’

Stick around for the ACMC display time following the awards ceremony, where you will find many AAMP members willing to share their knowledge and insights on processing, sales, catering, and more. Learning from ACMC Judges and fellow processors remains one of the many benefits of getting involved in the American Cured Meat Championships!

Price: $20 per entry; one entry allowed per class.

On-site registration only: Thursday, July 30, 2020. (9:30 am – 12:30 pm)

You must be a Member of the American Association of Meat Processors to be eligible to enter into the American Cured Meat Championships.

You must be registered for the full convention in order to participate in the ACMC. No one-day registrations allowed.

The 2020 ACMC rules are available online at www.aamp.com. Hard copies of the rules will be mailed to those who have competed in the ACMC within the last two years. Copies of the book will be available on-site in Des Moines as well. IP