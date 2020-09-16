Extreme Microbial Technologies (EMT), a leading air and surface purification innovator, announced today the proprietary Ionized Hydrogen Peroxide technology used in its suite of business and home solutions has officially been validated to reduce COVID-19 by 97.7% by the University of Florida.

The research and testing of the Puradigm technology used in EMT systems was conducted by the University’s Institute for Therapeutic Innovation Research and Academic Center. Its validation against the novel coronavirus is the first in the U.S. for comparable technologies.

“This is critical validation for so many industries that are scrambling for meaningful answers to keep people safe. Having empirical data that shows the effectiveness against COVID-19 is important benchmark for organizations like school districts, retail businesses, manufacturing facilities and others faced with important decisions right now,” said EMT CEO Randall Mount.

Specifically, the U of F research showed the technology to inactivate 97.7% of infectious SARS‐CoV‐2 virus on stainless steel surfaces after 4 to 6 hours of exposure.

While minimal exposure to COVID-19 can still lead to infections, top infectious disease experts also believe that higher viral loads can greatly affect outcomes. Heavier exposure to COVID-19 droplets can make symptoms worse and cause more damage to individuals.

“We need to find more holistic ways to mitigate future exposure and reoccurring spread of this disease. Testing for solutions that are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 is still in early stages so having data from a credible research institution that shows a nearly 98% reduction in the virus is a significant step in the ability to protect ourselves,” said Dr. David Acheson, a former Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

EMT patented systems use Ionized Hydrogen Peroxide to continually seek out and neutralize contaminants in the air and on surfaces in any size indoor environment to reduce the risk of those contaminants spreading.

EMT has been a relied upon expert to reduce indoor contamination for all types of businesses and homeowners. Over the last several months, EMT systems have been installed in medical and dental offices, food production facilities and retail stores across the U.S. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information visit https://extrememicrobial.com/our-technology-microbial-reduction/.