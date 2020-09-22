Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms has unveiled Mickey Mouse Shaped Chik’n Nuggets - the first plant-based offering on the market that pairs two timeless kid favorites – Mickey Mouse and chik’n Nuggets.

Now, more than ever, parents are looking for quick, easy, and delicious meals to cook at home that their kids will love. Incogmeato Mickey Mouse Shaped Chik’n Nuggets deliver on that while bringing the magic of Disney home to parents and kids everywhere, with flavourful nuggets that look cook and taste like real meat but have less fat and sodium that regular chicken nuggets.

“We saw a craving for more family friendly plant-based options and as a mom myself I knew we had a big opportunity with Incogmeato,” said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company. “We are so delighted to be working with Disney to help land plant-based proteins on the plates of kids nationwide.”

For those worried about convincing their little ones to try plant-based foods, Incogmeato Mickey Mouse Shaped Chik’n Nuggets make it easy thanks to the familiar shape of their favorite Disney character and the kid-approved taste.

Incogmeato Mickey Nuggets have 57% less fat and 35% less sodium than regular chicken nuggets, making them a swap that parents can feel good about.

Incogmeato Mickey Nuggets are made with non-GMO soy and use colors and flavors from natural sources.

Not only do Incogmeato Mickey Nuggets look like other shaped white meat chicken nuggets, but they are a good source of fiber and iron.

“As Disney is committed to offering more plant-based foods, we are excited to be working with Incogmeato on the first-ever plant-based Mickey Mouse shaped nuggets. By creating foods that kids love and with the nutrition parents can feel good about, families can experience the magic of Disney during meal time,” said John T. King, VP of Consumables Licensing at Disney.

Incogmeato Mickey Mouse Shaped Chik’n Nuggets can be found at retailers nationwide starting this month in the frozen chicken section. To learn more about Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms, visit Incogmeato.com.

Source: Morningstar Farms