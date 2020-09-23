Formulated and blended in the USA as a quick-drying alcohol cleaner for spot cleaning, Pur-It-E was developed by Birko’s chemists and microbiologists to meet EPA and CDC guidelines for use against COVID-19 when other disinfectants are not available.

Pur-It-E can be used in food and beverage processing facilities, including federally inspected meat and poultry plants, to remove oil, adhesive residue, and ink in wet and dry areas. When utilizing the solution, the user sprays the 70% isopropyl alcohol-based product and wipes off the excess. Pur-It-E will evaporate to dryness. This product is safe for equipment such as control panels, touch screens and other moisture-sensitive equipment.

Birko’s Pur-It-E quick-dry cleaner was developed to provide maximum cleaning efficiency for welfare and common areas, and water-sensitive equipment. It is available in one-gallon, five-gallon, and fifty-gallon containers. To learn more, view the Pur-It-E Technical Data Sheet.