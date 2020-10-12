Koelnmesse, the exhibition center located in Cologne, Germany, has reopened for business since the lockdown that occurred after the pandemic outbreak. A travel-related expo successfully took place in August, with art and design shows scheduled for November and sweets and snacks shows kicking off in late January.

Anuga FoodTec, a leading international supplier fair for the food and beverage industries, will run March 23 to 26, 2021. More than 1,800 suppliers from more than 50 countries will present their new products for the production and packaging of all types of foods and beverages. The comprehensive range of exhibits will be accompanied by a multi-faceted technical program including workshops, conferences and guided tours.

Koelnmesse is aware of the responsibility involved with holding an exposition of this size. As event professionals, Koelnmesse is well equipped to create framework conditions suitable for trade fairs.

“Due to numerous hygiene and protection measures in accordance with our B-SAFE4business concept, the travel event was a great success,” says Mette Petersen, president and managing director, Koelnmesse Inc., Chicago. “The German federal and state governments’ ban on major gatherings still applies to events such as festivals, concerts and sporting events. Trade fairs with a business-to-business orientation are fundamentally different from this. Their focus is on personal conversations and business contacts. And they are starting to take place now.”

Travel has already picked up throughout Europe. Koelnmesse believes international travel, with appropriate safety measures, will be steady by early 2021.

“We are convinced that our trade fairs offer exhibitors and visitors ideal platforms for accelerating their return to business and for a rapid success after the crisis. With all food-related expos—everything from ingredients to process equipment to packaging materials—canceled in North America in 2020, and possibly into the start of 2021, Anuga FoodTec will be the must-attend event for people involved in all facets of the food and beverage industries,” says Petersen. “The expo promises to provide a comprehensive overview of the latest technologies and ingredients.

“Production, logistics, sales and communication will change. The networking of the players, reactivation of economic relationships and the establishment of new business will be more important than ever before,” says Petersen. “It is essential for all market participants to actively prepare for this now.”

Here are 10 reasons for participating as an exhibitor at Anuga FoodTec

Focused visitors: Anuga FoodTec is the world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry. All of the visitors are familiar with the special demands of the industry. Profit from competent, concentrated and focused discussions. Worldwide media attention: Journalists from all over the world published more than 6,200 items of coverage on Anuga FoodTec 2018. Over 37,000 industry experts follow Anuga FoodTec on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Take advantage of this international advertising power prior to, during and after the trade fair. Exclusive visitors: More than one-fourth (28%) of visitors don’t attend any other trade fair. You only meet these customers at Anuga FoodTec. High internationality: The visitors will come from 155 countries, the foreign share is 63%. If you exhibit at Anuga FoodTec, you reach the global industry. Top presence: The world’s largest food groups attended Anuga FoodTec in 2018. Where else can you meet up with the contact partners from Nestlé, PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch, JBS, Mengniu and many more? Top decision-makers on-site: Nearly nine out of 10 (87%) of the foreign visitors are involved in purchasing decisions. Make use of this unique quality for your new business. Personal exchange: Enter into a direct dialogue with customers and the trade about your products and services. Engage in conversations in order to make new contacts and generate new business. Coverage of all food and beverage industries: You will meet visitors from all food and beverage industries at Anuga FoodTec, from dairy products to meat, from beverages to fruit, and from pastries to oils and fats. Good accessibility: Thanks to its central location in Europe and the direct train connection to the fairgrounds from the three international airports--Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn--the visitors can reach the trade fair very conveniently. Become part of the success story: With more than 1,800 exhibiting companies and over 55,000 trade visitors, Anuga FoodTec is going to be the melting pot of the industry again in 2021.

For more information, visit https://www.anugafoodtec.com/