Jill Evans LaPenna’s late father made his own beef jerky for holidays and special occasions. Thanks to the determination of his daughter, the rest of the public can enjoy it now. Sam Gazdziak, Independent Processor editor-in-chief, chats with her about the company’s genesis.
Video | Jerky
Jilly’s Jerky brings a family favorite to the public
Independent Processor editor Sam Gazdziak talks with Jill Evans LaPenna of the new meat snacks company.
January 13, 2021
No Comments
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.