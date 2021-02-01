In an effort to help its customers develop a detailed and consistent training program for their overwrap equipment, Ossid is launching a new online customer training portal aimed at providing users with operational and preventive maintenance tips for its machinery.

The online training portal will initially cover its NextGen500E Overwrapping Stretch Shrink Wrapper, and related End Seal Shrink/Hot Water Shrink Tunnel – which is part of the NextGen500E line. Other Ossid machinery and equipment is expected to be added to the online training portal in the coming months.

The online training portal includes several instructional aids and tools, such as video tutorials, PowerPoint presentations and other teaching instruments to guide customers through basic operational procedures and light maintenance practices. The portal will cover repair procedures for replacing consumable parts, such as belts, springs, rubber seals and others. Sectional topics include: New Product Setup; Cleaning & Sanitation; Safety and others. Online training is self-paced and requires just an Internet connection; portal includes quizzes at the end of each section to assess knowledge.

The online training portal is the result of ongoing communication between Ossid and its customers. There was a desire for an online training program that could be used to provide instruction for new employees, as well as serve as a review for existing staff. Ossid began creating the online training portal in 2019.

“We’ve always been known as a customer-first company. And recently our customers have begun asking for this type of remote training and we’re happy to be in position to provide this added level of service to them,” said Mike Rogers, Overwrap Product Line Manager, Ossid. “Customers are our top priority; we’re listening to their needs and responding with our online training portal.”

Although the online training portal wasn’t developed in response to restrictions bought on by COVID-19, it can be a valuable resource in 2021 and beyond as face-to-face meetings are limited. It’s important to note that the online training portal is not a replacement for Ossid’s in-person tech service visits. These visits are still available upon request.

The new online customer training portal is free to Ossid customers. For more information on the online customer training portal, and to register for the program, visit: https://info.ossid.com/training_portal_access.