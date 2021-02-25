All year long, we have written about how the meat industry has responded to the needs of the consumer in the COVID pandemic. As a result, many processors have enjoyed record sales and ramped up expansion projects.

This year, we are hoping that our Greatest Gains List will show just how the industry fared. The Greatest Gains List, a companion piece to The National Provisioner’s annual Top 100 Report, is meant to show not the largest companies in the meat and poultry industry, but the ones who showed the best growth over the past year. The Top 100 list doesn’t change much from year to year but serves as a valuable look at the biggest players in the industry. The Greatest Gains list changes every year and is open to any meat or poultry processor that has generated at least $1 million in sales.

You can access the Top 100/Greatest Gains questionnaire at https://www.provisioneronline.com/Top-100-Questionnaire​. If you would prefer to receive a Word document that you can email me, please contact me at gazdziaks@bnpmedia.com, and I’ll be happy to send it to you. Please let me know if you have any questions.

This list was created to help showcase the growth that had marked the small and mid-sized meat sector in recent years. We can’t do it without your help!

Sam Gazdziak

gazdziaks@bnpmedia.com