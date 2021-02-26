In January, Foodmate B.V. completed production of the 100th ULTiMATE whole leg deboning machine. The machine will be installed for a customer in Switzerland.

Since introducing the machine in 2018, Foodmate has installed the ULTiMATE in every continent around the world, including 42 in North America.

The ULTiMATE uses X-ray technology to sort the legs by length and weight. The legs are individually measured, and the machine automatically adjusts its settings for each leg to achieve optimum processing.

With this technology, the ULTiMATE produces unmatched yield for boneless chicken leg meat and can process 6,000 legs per hour. Foodmate also uses this technique in other deboning machines such as the OPTiX thigh deboning machine.

For Foodmate U.S. visit www.foodmateus.com.