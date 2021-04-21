Using proprietary technology, Hollymatic’s Defender 4000 Band Saw effectively stops the saw blade 10x faster than the blink of an eye! That’s taking safety further than it has ever been! Hollymatic uses a new high speed camera processing algorithm at 500 frames per second and a total processing and output time of under 4 milliseconds. Blade stopping speeds are under 40 milliseconds. That’s .040 seconds with a proprietary low inertia high horsepower servo motor. Hollymatic’s Defender Band Saw also features a highly specialized drive unit and a proprietary, zero backlash, wash-down duty gearbox. These features are intended to reduce the risk of injury from unintended and inadvertent contact with the blade.

Additional benefits include:

Fast re-set times (No damage to the saw or blade)

Ability to archive emergency stop images

Excellent user interface

Exceptional cleanability

Fully welded construction

Easy training and operation

Auto blade guard

High horsepower motor

Quick diagnostics and maintenance trouble shooting

For more information visit www.hollymatic.com.