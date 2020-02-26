Taking you further with safety

Supplier News

Hollymatic Defender band saw
February 26, 2020
Using proprietary technology, Hollymatic’s Defender 4000 Band Saw effectively stops the saw blade 10x faster than the blink of an eye! That’s taking safety further than it has ever been! Hollymatic uses a new high speed camera processing algorithm at 500 frames per second and a total processing and output time of under 4 milliseconds. Blade stopping speeds are under 40 milliseconds. That’s .040 seconds with a proprietary low inertia high horsepower servo motor. Hollymatic’s Defender Band Saw also features a highly specialized drive unit and a proprietary, zero backlash, wash-down duty gearbox. These features are intended to reduce the risk of injury from unintended and inadvertent contact with the blade.

Additional benefits include:

  • Fast re-set times (No damage to the saw or blade)
  • Ability to archive emergency stop images
  • Excellent user interface
  • Exceptional cleanability
  • Fully welded construction
  • Easy training and operation
  • Auto blade guard
  • High horsepower motor
  • Quick diagnostics and maintenance trouble shooting

If you are interested in furthering the safety of employees, contact Hollymatic Corporation. For more information visit www.hollymatic.com.

