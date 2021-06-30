The Hollymatic Super Patty Machine features a state-of-the-art compact design, industry-proven reliability and low operational cost. With reliable portion control, the Super can produce up to 2,100 patties per hour in various shapes and sizes from ¾ oz. up to 8 oz. An industry favorite for producing high quality patties, the Super forms and portions a wide variety of products including meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, bakery items and more. Hollymatic’s Super is found in more restaurants, supermarkets, drive-ins, small locker plants and institutions than any other patty machine.

Some of its features and benefits include automatic edge guide paper interleaving, safety interlocking, simple and fast mold plate changes and fast & easy clean-up with one tool disassembly. A rugged stainless steel stand with casters, created specifically for the Super, offers lightweight transportation for convenience and flexibility when moving to different locations to form patties.

For more information, visit www.hollymatic.com.