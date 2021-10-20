Clear Labs, a business in providing fully automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms for turnkey diagnostics, is announcing that Clear Safety Salmonella has been approved by the National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) for interim use in the detection of Salmonella. Established in the 1930s to provide a cooperative federal-state-industry mechanism for controlling certain poultry diseases, NPIP focuses on the integration of new diagnostic technologies to support the improvement of poultry and poultry products throughout the country. NPIP is part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and aims to safeguard the health of the nation's agricultural resources.

Clear Labs is recognized as a pioneer in fully automated NGS-based food safety for Salmonella and Listeria detection. The Clear Safety platform leverages the power of its automated and intelligent next-generation sequencing platform to replace polymerase chain reaction, culturing, and antigen-based methods to not only validate pathogen presence, but also provide simultaneous deeper characterization, such as serotyping or strain typing. Clear Labs helps companies gain greater operational awareness and leverages its turnkey NGS food safety testing platform to protect brands and ensure consumer safety.

With Clear Safety, users can efficiently perform root cause analysis more quickly, reducing costs and ultimately, reinventing the way food is tested and analyzed before it’s consumed by millions of people each day.

Source: Clear Labs