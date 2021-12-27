The Missouri Association of Meat Processors (MAMP) will hold its 83rd annual convention & trade show, February 4-6, 2022, in Springfield, Mo., at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center. The MAMP Board of Directors and Convention Planning committee have worked hard to ensure a great event for 2022!

The weekend starts on Thursday, February 3, with the President’s Welcome Supper, sponsored by UW Provision. Friday morning will include breakfast sponsored by Multivac, and opening speakers MAMP President Chad Etzold and Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chin will welcome attendees. Educational sessions include: “A Conversation with the Missouri Department of Agriculture,” “Building a Better Burger,” “COVID Impact on Operations,” and “Building & Renovations.” Lunch is sponsored by UltraSource, and we will have an AAMP Update from Nelson Gaydos and then go into the MAMP Annual Business meeting. On Friday afternoon the trade show will be open for 4 hours. Suppliers are excited to show off their new products and services. Friday Supper/Busby’s Bash is sponsored by Mar/Co Sales and will be held at the Tower Club, located on the 21st & 22nd floors of Springfield’s tallest building, offering spectacular views.

Saturday morning starts early with the Dr. Don Naumann Meat Product Show check-in. The trade show will be open for 3 hours as well. Saturday after lunch, attendees will break into small groups and participate in MAMP’s soon-to-be-famous GlamBurger Competition. Saturday evening kicks off our social hour, followed by the awards banquet with Meat Product Show results. We will also induct our newest members into the MAMP Hall of Fame and Outstanding Service.

On Sunday morning, MAMP will have a short devotional service and then conclude the event with breakfast and a closing speaker.

The MAMP convention is a great educational and social event for its members. Operators can visit and learn from one another and make excellent business connections with other operators and suppliers. There are still a few booth spaces left in the trade show too.

If you would like more information about the event, please call MAMP at 417-237-0410, or email niki@mamp.co, check out our website www.mamp.co, or follow us on Facebook.