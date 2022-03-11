The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) is pleased to announce the launch of additional sustainability modules for the retail and food service sector, which completes the module series for the entire U.S. beef value chain. These sustainability modules are the fifth and final set of modules in a series aimed at supporting actions that can improve the sustainability of operations and businesses throughout the entire value chain.

“The USRSB is proud to complete the full sustainability modules series, which represents beef production from pasture to plate,” said Chad Ellis, CEO of Texas Ag Land Trust and co-chair of the USRSB outreach working group. “These modules were created for the industry by the industry, which means they keep all three pillars of sustainability in mind, use real-world terms, and offer actionable suggestions for on-operation improvement.”

The modules, which are part of the U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework outreach program, were created to help identify areas for continuous improvement throughout the value chain. They provide examples of sustainability practices to put sustainability into practical terms. The interactive series incorporates the USRSB self-assessment tool around key indicators and metrics, such as land and water use, employee safety, and efficiency and yield, to help industry professionals recognize areas where they excel and offer solutions in the areas which need further development.

"The USRSB sustainability modules are a fantastic tool for those throughout the beef value chain,” said Samantha Werth, executive director of USRSB. "The completion of these modules marks a milestone in the USRSB’s mission to advance, support and communicate continuous improvement of sustainability across the U.S. beef value chain. We hope our free tools will aid in the achievement of our sustainability goals, which will be launched at our USRSB general assembly meeting in April.”

Modules are now available for cow-calf, stockers, and backgrounders as well as for auction markets, packers and processors, and retail and food service organizations and individuals.

Source: USRSB