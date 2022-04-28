The Very Good Food Company Inc., a plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned CPG veteran and former Nestlé executive, Matthew Hall, as interim chief executive officer. Hall is also joining the company’s board of directors.

Hall was a 31-year global senior executive with Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage manufacturer, with a demonstrated track record for implementing sustainable change in marketing, sales, and corporate strategies.

A Vancouver resident, he has served on the boards of several companies in the plant-based food space, most notably Burcon Nutrascience and Agrifoods International.

Hall will commence his employment with the company on May 2, 2022 and will also be appointed to the board effective as of such date.

“I am delighted to be joining The Very Good Food Company at such an inflection point,” said Hall.

The company further announces that it has accepted Ana Silva’s resignation both from the board and her position as president, interim CFO, and corporate secretary effective April 22, 2022.

The board wishes Ana well in her future endeavors.

“Matt Hall brings knowledge, professionalism, and passion to the company, his expertise is aligned with our refocused strategy which is centered around sustainable growth and profitability coupled with operational excellence” said the members of the VERY board.

“His role as Interim CEO is the natural next step for our organization and in line with our mission going forward, and we are thrilled Matt is joining us on this journey.”

Source: The Very Good Food Company, Inc.