Polar King International, Inc. announces the addition of upgraded temperature validation equipment for the company’s walk-in coolers and freezers. This cutting-edge technology ensures cold storage units maintain temperature and other parameters before and after shipment, according to Dave Schenkel, Polar King president.

Polar King is now using Vaisala VaiNet Wireless Temperature Data Loggers to validate temperatures across multiple points within its walk-in units before they are shipped to customers across the country. This upgraded equipment allows for real-time tracking and graphical outputs for an array of validation test protocols. Once everything is validated, the customer may opt to receive a comprehensive report that includes a summary, full temperature logging data and sensor locations. Custom testing protocols are also available.

According to Schenkel, “Every business decision Polar King makes is based on giving our customers the best product on the market. Better temperature monitoring and control gives customers greater peace of mind with the knowledge their frozen or refrigerated products are safeguarded by the most innovative technology available.”

While those investing in validation have historically been in the biomedical arena, interest from other customer segments continues to grow. Polar King offers a validation option on almost all units they manufacture. Polar Leasing is one such customer that has their reports updated annually.

Polar King’s 100% seamless fiberglass design utilized for all walk-in refrigeration and freezer units provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment. The use of fiberglass reduces the potential for rusting, denting or corroding. The many innovative design features of these units cut operating costs, lower power bills, decrease maintenance/repair expenses and eliminate construction and replacement costs.

For more information, call (877) 224-8674 or visit www.polarking.com.

Source: Polar King International