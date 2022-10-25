In recognition of its breakthrough status as the first plant-based bacon to harness techniques providing the genuine flavor and texture of bacon, Thrilling Foods Bakon has just been awarded a U.S. patent, with other U.S. and international patents pending.

Patents are a rarity in the booming plant-based meat category, and Thrilling Foods’ patent specifically covers its proprietary use of “protein bound fat” streaks that alternate with ultra-lean meaty layers, and their use of the natural umami flavors found in proteins. Thrilling Foods unites those elements with a traditional salt and smoke cure to provide the taste and texture bacon lovers crave.

Plant-based bacon finally comes of age

Over an 18 month period of COVID lockdowns, lifelong cook and culinary innovator David Jones created Bakon — the first low carbohydrate, high protein, plant-based bacon. Jones’ patented technique alternates lean protein with fatty streaks, allowing it to render and fry in its own fat like conventional pork bacon. Available at the Thrilling Foods website and in a fast-growing number of health and premium markets, Bakon stands out from other plant-based bacon alternatives in several ways beyond just its protein and fat structure.

Salt-cured and smoked

Just like its traditional counterpart, Bakon is the only dry salt and smoke cured plant-based bacon in the marketplace. According to Jones, “If it's not cured, it's not going to taste right!”

Healthier than pork bacon

Bakon contains only wholesome ingredients that provide a 100% complete and healthy protein for plant-based diets. These ingredients include non-GMO soy milk; RSPO-certified sustainably-harvested palm oil (no deforestation); yeast extracts; sea salt; maple syrup; citric acid; black pepper; and natural food colors from radish and paprika. Thrilling Foods has also developed a breakthrough protein structure that holds the zero cholesterol fat within the protein structure, releasing it during cooking from the outside in, much like the way animal fats are released during cooking.

Demand is exploding

Thrilling Foods is scrambling to keep up with growth in institutional and consumer demand. Currently sold in over 200 locations across the United States from Maine to Hawaii, Bakon is already the 8th-ranked vegan breakfast meat in high-end health food markets despite only being in 3% of those stores, and has emerged as the #2 alternative protein overall at a top tier grocery chain in Southern California.

Bakon’s traditional flavor and texture are not only winning over plant-based eaters, but meat-eaters as well: 75% of all consumers surveyed at a Portland area Farmers Market— including both meat eaters and vegetarians—agreed that the new product’s taste and texture is somewhere between an 80% to 100% match to pork bacon, and over 66% of repeat Bakon buyers self-identify as omnivores.

The future of Bakon

Thrilling Foods has experienced such strong demand for Bakon that the founders are already planning their third expansion facility, scaled to produce over two thousand pounds of Bakon per day.

For more information or to see a video featuring David Jones demonstrating his preferred methods of preparing Bakon, please visit www.thrillingfoods.com.

Source: Thrilling Foods