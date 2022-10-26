As part of a company commitment to inspire the next generation of farmers, Perdue Farms is continuing its support of the National FFA Organization's Give the Gift of Blue program with a $20,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. This donation is part of the company's Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) is a student organization that prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

"We are the largest school-based youth organization in the country with over 850,000 members across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. "Through the support of our donors, the Give the Gift of Blue Program provides an FFA jackets and scarf or tie to FFA members who otherwise could not afford one of their own. In the past, Perdue has impacted over 350 students with their generous support."

FFA members are required to wear official dress, which includes an FFA jacket and scarf or tie, to participate in competitions and attend the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. The FFA blue jacket, part of the organization since 1933, generates pride in those who wear it, highlighting the state and local chapter they represent and giving students a sense of belonging.

"The National FFA Give the Gift of Blue Program is funded by corporations, individual donors and foundations, and we are grateful for their continued support," Ball said. "We always strive to make this program the most impactful, for the most students, as possible. To date, more than 15,000 FFA members have been gifted an FFA jacket thanks to donors like Perdue Farms and the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation."

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, applauds the work of the National FFA Organization's Give the Gift of Blue program.

"FFA is an important organization for the future of agriculture and the next generation of farmers in this country," she said. "The iconic blue jackets are a point of pride for FFA members. We are proud to provide funding to enable youth who cannot afford the jacket the opportunity to participate in a unique tradition."

Source: Perdue Farms