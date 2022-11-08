2022 Responsible CEO of the Year

Hormel Foods Corp., a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is announcing that Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, was named the 2022 Responsible CEO of the Year for transformative leadership by 3BL Media. Snee was presented the award Oct. 25 during the 3BL annual forum, Brands Taking Stands, in New York City.

Jim Snee, Hormel Foods 3BL Media's Responsible CEO of the Year awards recognize chief executives with proven records of bold and innovative leadership on environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. This year marked the 14th annual Responsible CEO of the Year awards. According to 3BL, this year’s honorees demonstrate the strategic advantage of integrating ESG into the core of their businesses and how these efforts can have a real-world impact in the lives of their employees, communities and society at large.

The award was presented by 3BL Media’s CEO, Dave Armon. “We congratulate the 2022 Responsible CEO Award honorees for leading with purpose and values alongside financial objectives in running their businesses. The world needs business leaders who are operating with their eyes wide open and using the power of their businesses to bring forward meaningful ESG programs and policies and to operate in a transparent manner.”

“I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of our team of 20,000 who are inspired by the food we make and the difference we are making in the world.” Snee said. “We are incredibly proud of the role we play in creating equity in education, building food-secure communities and evolving the food system to be more sustainable. We are committed to continuing to make a difference in our communities around the world, today and into the future.”

Hormel Foods continually receives accolades for its ESG efforts, including being named on Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Most Trusted Companies list and appearing on its America’s Most Responsible Companies list for three years in a row, being recognized as one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes and receiving several Impact Awards from Progressive Grocer for its educational support and food-security programs.

Best for Vets: Employers list



Hormel Foods is also announcing that it has been ranked No. 39 on Military Times’ 2022 Best for Vets: Employers list. This is the 10th consecutive year the company has made the list, which evaluates many factors including an in-depth analysis of a company’s efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.

“Hormel Foods has a long and proud history of supporting the military, both as an active recruiter for former service members and as a leading food supplier to our troops. “We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Best for Vets employer for 10 years in a row,” said Jeff Baker, group vice president of marketing for value added foods, retail at Hormel Foods and military veteran. “We are so thankful for our veterans and service members who are a vital part of our incredible team.”

Military Times collaborated with Fors Marsh Group (FMG) to update the research methodology and analysis from previous years to provide a streamlined, user-friendly survey experience for participants. The survey was made based on subject matter expert reviews of the survey and rigorous qualitative research, including focus groups and in-depth interviews with Military Times subscribers. FMG designed, deployed, analyzed, and wrote the report for this year’s survey.

“Military Times continues to set the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans. Although often imitated, there is no other list that comes close to Best for Vets: Employers,” says Mort Greenberg, senior vice president of media solutions at Military Times. “We stand by the rigor and soundness of this survey, which spotlights companies’ employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers.”

In addition, to the company’s recruitment efforts, Hormel Foods has an employee resource group that provides assistance to current and former military members and their families as they integrate into the company, while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.

To view the complete Best for Vets: Employers list, visit https://employers.militarytimes.com/2022/

Source: Hormel Foods