Helbiz Kitchen, a part of Helbiz, is expanding its restaurant offerings in Italy thanks to a recently announced partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts ("VDC") to license the branding rights to MrBeast Burger and other well-known U.S. delivery-only food brands in Helbiz Kitchen's home market of Italy, starting in the cities of Milan and Turin.

MrBeast Burger will be available for purchase through the Helbiz Kitchen App.

MrBeast Burger is the virtual restaurant brand launched in December 2020 by YouTube superstar and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts. In addition to Helbiz Kitchen’s locations in Italy, individual items and combos from the MrBeast Burger menu are also available across the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Canada through delivery only. The brand features a creative menu of various styles of hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, among other items. MrBeast is the most subscribed YouTube creator in the world with more than 119 million main-channel subscribers and 19 billion lifetime views. He was also recently awarded Creator of the Year at YouTube’s 12th annual Streamy’s award competition.

"Providing the MrBeast Burger experience to even more diners across Europe is exciting for Helbiz Kitchen,” said Salvatore Palella, chief executive officer of Helbiz. “Great brands, tasty food, convenient service, affordable prices, and strong partnerships are what our customers deserve. Offering consumers in Italy the MrBeast Burger and Mariah’s Cookies brands, never seen before in the country, will be pivotal to continue attracting younger spending generations to our platform."

Sources: Helbiz Kitchen; Helbiz; Virtual Dining Concepts; Mr. Beast Burger