In partnership with Newsweek and Winsight Grocery Business, BrandSpark International announces the fifth annual grocery edition of its "BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards," as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 10,082 Americans in the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes, including the top 5 grocery retailers nationally.

After a year of spiking prices for household groceries, this list can help Americans choose a store that is trusted by other shoppers and best suits their needs in 2023.

"Now that the holidays have passed, retailers need to work on building a strong 2023 by prioritizing trust building initiatives with consumers", says Adam Bellisario, AVP of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "As inflation continues to hit grocery categories heavily, conventional stores with strong private label offerings are going to be popular with consumers because they can meet [consumers'] needs in terms of price and effective options," says Philip Scrutton, VP of shopper insights, BrandSpark International. "We are already seeing retailers like Walmart and Aldi performing very well nationally. [...] Both brands not only have an extremely strong presence but offer consumers attractive private label options offering greater value than national brands, which is very attractive to consumers who will continue to see their grocery budgets being stretched. Despite inflation, the trust drivers are remarkably stable – suggesting that retailers should stick to their strategies. Even with shoppers' increased focus on prices, quality-driven conventional grocers still rank highly in each region, including Kroger (South and Midwest), Safeway (West), Publix (South) and ShopRite (Northeast)," says Philip Scrutton.

Notable findings regarding the most important drivers of grocer trust (attributes)

Aldi, H-E-B and Walmart are most trusted for affordability.

H-E-B, Walmart and Kroger are strongest for store brand/private label products.

H-E-B, ShopRite and Kroger deliver on fresh produce.

H-E-B is most trusted for quality fresh food and an enjoyable in-store experience.

Kroger, H-E-B and ShopRite deliver the most valuable circulars.

Walmart is #1 for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.

Notable findings regarding trust across eight key store formats

Aldi is the most trusted discount and small format grocer. Walmart is the most trusted conventional grocer nationally but faces some stiff competition regionally, where ShopRite is #1 in the Northeast, and Kroger is #1 in the Midwest.

Other findings

Rapidly expanding "dollar store" retailers Dollar General and Dollar Tree had the highest shopper reach increase in 2022, with Dollar General topping the list as most trusted dollar store chain.

2022 saw 44% of shoppers ordering groceries online, consistent with 45% in 2021. Half of these shoppers ordered from Walmart, versus 1 in 6 from Amazon Fresh, but Amazon Fresh achieved the greatest growth.

Club stores strengthened trust with existing members who relied on them even more in 2022 for bulk orders at fair prices. BJ's Wholesale Club, Sam's Club and Costco Wholesale all increased trust with their own shoppers.

Grocer Food Lion built trust with fair prices and loyalty rewards, and it paid off: achieving the highest trust growth, increasing their trust score and jumping from #7 to #4 for most trusted grocery retailer for value since 2021.

Among shoppers, H-E-B has an impressive lead in trust compared with all other grocery stores covered in the study.

Trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times. There is a risk that if customers switch retailers now, they may not return even when cost of living pressures ease. "This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this," says Adam Bellisario.

The BrandSpark/Newsweek partnership aims to make shopping easier for Americans. "We are excited to partner with [Newsweek,] one of the world's most recognizable media brands, which will be promoting the full list of winners to ensure that consumers have the most reliable shopping information available to them," says Robert Levy, president of BrandSpark International. "Winners now have the opportunity of sharing their valuable wins not only with their customers but also with their teams and investors."

The winners and how they are determined

In the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study, 10,082 American shoppers determined the 2023 "BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards" winners, and results are ranked based on the greatest number of votes. Brand citations of "most trusted" retailer by format are determined by consumers' unaided write-in votes for their "most trusted" retailer. The brand(s) voted most trusted is/are listed as Rank #1. Any brand ranked #1–3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader," any brand ranked #4–5 is considered a "Top 5 Trust Leader," and any brand ranked #6–10 is considered a "Top 10 Trust Leader," having garnered a significant trust share in the category. Brand citations as the "most trusted" overall retailer and "most trusted" by attribute are determined by consumers choosing from a list of the 66 largest grocery retailers nationally.

The 2023 "BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards" winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact the firm for more information on any category. *

Most Trusted Grocery Retailers by Store Format Region Rank #1 Rank #2 Rank #3 Rank #4 Rank #5 Conventional Grocery Store Walmart Kroger Publix Safeway H-E-B Grocery / ShopRite (tie) Discount Grocery Store Aldi Walmart Grocery Outlet Dollar General Save-A-Lot Small Format Grocery Store Aldi Trader Joe's Walmart Neighborhood Market Kroger Save-A-Lot Natural & Organic Grocery Store Whole Foods Market Trader Joe's Sprouts Farmers Markets Walmart Natural Grocers Online Grocery Service Walmart Amazon

Fresh Instacart Kroger -- Convenience Store Chain 7-Eleven Circle K Wawa Casey's QuikTrip Dollar Store Chain Dollar General Dollar Tree Family Dollar 99 Cent Only Stores -- Pharmacy Retail Chain CVS Walgreens Walmart Pharmacy Rite Aid Kroger Most Trusted Conventional and Discount Grocery Retailer by Region Format Rank #1 Conventional Grocery Retailer (National) Walmart Conventional Grocery Retailer (West) Safeway / Walmart (tie) Conventional Grocery Retailer (South) Walmart Conventional Grocery Retailer (Midwest) Kroger Conventional Grocery Retailer (Northeast) ShopRite Discount Grocery Retailer (National) Aldi Discount Grocery Retailer (West) Grocery Outlet Discount Grocery Retailer (South) Aldi / Walmart (tie) Discount Grocery Retailer (Midwest) Aldi Discount Grocery Retailer (Northeast) Aldi

Most Trusted Grocery Retailers Overall by Region (Rank #1–5) Region Rank #1 Rank #2 Rank #3 Rank #4 Rank #5 National Walmart Kroger Aldi Costco Wholesale Publix West Walmart Safeway Costco Wholesale Kroger WinCo South Walmart Kroger Publix H-E-B Grocery Food Lion Midwest Walmart Kroger Aldi Meijer Hy-Vee Northeast Walmart ShopRite Stop & Shop Aldi Wegmans Most Trusted Grocery Retailers Overall by Region (Rank #6–10) Region Rank #6 Rank #7 Rank #8 Rank #9 Rank #10 National H-E-B Grocery Sam's Club Safeway Trader Joe's Meijer West Albertsons Trader Joe's Amazon Fresh Ralph's Fred Meyer South Aldi Sam's Club Costco Wholesale Dollar General Whole Foods Market Midwest Sam's Club Jewel-Osco Costco Wholesale Target Giant Eagle Northeast Giant Food Stores (PA) Hannaford BJ's Wholesale Club Trader Joe's Costco Wholesale

Most Trusted Grocery Retailers by Attribute (Rank #1–5) Segment Category Rank #1 Rank #2 Rank #3 Rank #4 Rank #5 Value Affordability Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Aldi WinCo Grocery

Outlet Value Loyalty

Program

Rewards Kroger Giant Eagle Stop &

Shop Food Lion Jewel-Osco Value Valuable Circulars / Flyers Kroger H-E-B Grocery ShopRite Hy-Vee Price Chopper Value Valuable Coupons H-E-B Grocery Meijer Kroger Price Chopper Stop & Shop Value Great Promotions H-E-B Grocery Hy-Vee ShopRite Walmart Kroger Service Easy Checkout Experience H-E-B Grocery Walmart Kroger Publix Amazon Fresh Service Enjoyable In-Store Experience H-E-B Grocery Walmart Publix Kroger Meijer Service Home Delivery Amazon Fresh Walmart Amazon Go H-E-B Grocery ShopRite Service In-Store Health & Safety Measures Walmart H-E-B Grocery Publix Wegmans Kroger Service In-Store Pharmacy Services Walmart Giant Eagle Kroger H-E-B Grocery Publix Service Service / Friendly Staff H-E-B Grocery Hy-Vee Publix Kroger Walmart Service Store Organization (layout, shopability) H-E-B Grocery Walmart Publix Kroger Hy-Vee Service Up-to-Date / Modern Stores H-E-B Grocery Walmart Publix Wegmans Amazon Fresh Service Curbside Pickup Walmart H-E-B Grocery Kroger Hy-Vee Target Service In-Store Cleanliness / Tidiness Publix H-E-B Grocery Wegmans Meijer Walmart Fresh Fresh Meat H-E-B Grocery Giant Eagle Hy-Vee Kroger ShopRite Fresh Fresh Produce H-E-B Grocery ShopRite Kroger Publix Hy-Vee Fresh Fresh Seafood H-E-B Grocery Publix Wegmans Kroger Price Chopper Fresh Fresh Prepared Meals H-E-B Grocery Hy-Vee Wegmans Publix Jewel-Osco Fresh Healthy Prepared Foods H-E-B Grocery Whole Foods Market Hy-Vee Wegmans Sprouts Farmers Markets Fresh In-store Deli Publix Giant Food Stores (PA) Hy-Vee H-E-B Grocery Giant Eagle Products Beauty Products Walmart Target Meijer H-E-B Grocery Amazon Go Products Beer, Wine & Spirits H-E-B Grocery Walmart Hy-Vee Wegmans Meijer Products Bulk Food Costco Wholesale Sams Club BJs Wholesale Club WinCo Walmart Products Food for Holidays or Entertaining H-E-B Grocery Walmart Publix ShopRite Kroger Products Gourmet Foods Whole Foods Market Wegmans H-E-B Grocery Hy-Vee The Fresh Market Products Home Goods Walmart Target Meijer H-E-B Grocery Costco Wholesale Products Household Care Products Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Target Meijer ShopRite Products International Food Products Wegmans H-E-B Grocery Trader Joe's Giant Food Stores (PA) Walmart Products Mexican Food H-E-B Grocery Walmart Hy-Vee Kroger Meijer Products Natural / Organic Foods Whole Foods Market Sprouts Farmers Markets Trader Joe's Wegmans H-E-B Grocery Products Over-the- Counter Health Products Walmart H-E-B Grocery Meijer Kroger ShopRite Products Packaged Food & Beverage Products H-E-B Grocery Walmart ShopRite Kroger Publix Products Pet Food & Treats Walmart H-E-B Grocery Amazon Fresh Meijer Giant Eagle Products New Products Walmart H-E-B Grocery Hy-Vee ShopRite Wegmans Products Store Brand / Private Label Products H-E-B Grocery Walmart Kroger Publix ShopRite Most Trusted Grocery Retailers by Attribute (Rank #6–10) Segment Category Rank #6 Rank #7 Rank #8 Rank #9 Rank #10 Value Affordability ShopRite Kroger Amazon Fresh Save-A-Lot Food Lion Value Loyalty Program Rewards ShopRite Safeway Meijer Hy-Vee Fred Meyer Value Valuable Circulars / Flyers Meijer Walmart Publix Harris Teeter Giant Eagle Value Valuable Coupons Walmart Hy-Vee ShopRite BJs Wholesale Club Von's Value Great Promotions Meijer Stop & Shop Costco Wholesale Food Lion Grocery Outlet Service Easy Checkout Experience Wegmans Hy-Vee Meijer Stop & Shop Safeway Service Enjoyable In- Store Experience ShopRite Costco Wholesale Trader Joe's Food Lion Wegmans Service Home Delivery Publix Meijer Kroger Wegmans Grocery Outlet Service In-Store Health & Safety Measures Meijer Safeway Food Lion ShopRite Costco Wholesale Service In-Store Pharmacy Services Meijer Hy-Vee Wegmans Fred Meyer Stop & Shop Service Service / Friendly Staff Trader Joe's Wegmans Grocery

Outlet ShopRite Meijer Service Store Organization (layout, shopability) Meijer Food Lion Wegmans ShopRite Amazon Fresh Service Up-to-Date /Modern Stores Kroger Stop & Shop Meijer ShopRite Target Service Curbside Pickup Acme Amazon Go BJs Wholesale Club Fred Meyer ShopRite Service In-Store Cleanliness / Tidiness Kroger Harris Teeter Costco Wholesale ShopRite Target Fresh Fresh Meat Publix Meijer Wegmans Stop & Shop Costco Wholesale Fresh Fresh Produce Meijer Walmart Wegmans Sprouts Farmers Markets Whole Foods Market Fresh Fresh Seafood ShopRite Giant Eagle Giant Food Stores (PA) Whole Foods Market The Fresh Market Fresh Fresh Prepared Meals ShopRite Kroger Meijer Walmart Costco Wholesale Fresh Healthy Prepared Foods Giant Eagle Publix The Fresh Market Kroger Walmart Fresh In-store Deli ShopRite Wegmans Kroger Jewel-Osco Hannaford Products Beauty Products ShopRite Fred Meyer Amazon Fresh Giant Eagle Kroger Products Beer, Wine & Spirits Kroger Giant Eagle Jewel-Osco Costco Wholesale Publix Products Bulk Food H-E-B Grocery Amazon Go Amazon Fresh Wegmans Grocery Outlet Products Food for Holidays or Entertaining Costco Wholesale Wegmans Food Lion Stop & Shop Harris Teeter Products Gourmet Foods Trader Joe's Publix Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets Harris Teeter Meijer Products Home Goods Amazon Go BJs Wholesale Club Amazon Fresh Stop & Shop Fred Meyer Products Household Care Products Costco Wholesale BJ's Wholesale Club Kroger Dollar General Amazon Fresh Products International Food Products Kroger Hy-Vee Publix Meijer Amazon Fresh Products Mexican Food WinCo Publix Giant Eagle Amazon Fresh ShopRite Products Natural / Organic Foods Amazon Fresh Hy-Vee Kroger Publix The Fresh Market Products Over-the-Counter Health Products Target Giant Eagle Jewel-Osco Harris Teeter Costco Wholesale Products Packaged Food & Beverage Products Amazon Fresh Meijer Costco Wholesale Stop & Shop Food Lion Products Pet Food & Treats Kroger Target ShopRite Stop & Shop Fred Meyer Products New Products Amazon

Fresh Costco

Wholesale Publix Meijer Grocery

Outlet Products Store Brand / Private Label Products Costco Wholesale Amazon Fresh Fred Meyer Aldi Jewel-Osco





Source: BrandSpark International