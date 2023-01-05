In partnership with Newsweek and Winsight Grocery Business, BrandSpark International announces the fifth annual grocery edition of its "BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards," as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 10,082 Americans in the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes, including the top 5 grocery retailers nationally.

After a year of spiking prices for household groceries, this list can help Americans choose a store that is trusted by other shoppers and best suits their needs in 2023.

"Now that the holidays have passed, retailers need to work on building a strong 2023 by prioritizing trust building initiatives with consumers", says Adam Bellisario, AVP of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "As inflation continues to hit grocery categories heavily, conventional stores with strong private label offerings are going to be popular with consumers because they can meet [consumers'] needs in terms of price and effective options," says Philip Scrutton, VP of shopper insights, BrandSpark International. "We are already seeing retailers like Walmart and Aldi performing very well nationally. [...] Both brands not only have an extremely strong presence but offer consumers attractive private label options offering greater value than national brands, which is very attractive to consumers who will continue to see their grocery budgets being stretched.  Despite inflation, the trust drivers are remarkably stable – suggesting that retailers should stick to their strategies. Even with shoppers' increased focus on prices, quality-driven conventional grocers still rank highly in each region, including Kroger (South and Midwest), Safeway (West), Publix (South) and ShopRite (Northeast)," says Philip Scrutton.

Notable findings regarding the most important drivers of grocer trust (attributes)

  • Aldi, H-E-B and Walmart are most trusted for affordability.
  • H-E-B, Walmart and Kroger are strongest for store brand/private label products.
  • H-E-B, ShopRite and Kroger deliver on fresh produce.
  • H-E-B is most trusted for quality fresh food and an enjoyable in-store experience.
  • Kroger, H-E-B and ShopRite deliver the most valuable circulars.
  • Walmart is #1 for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.

Notable findings regarding trust across eight key store formats

  • Aldi is the most trusted discount and small format grocer. Walmart is the most trusted conventional grocer nationally but faces some stiff competition regionally, where ShopRite is #1 in the Northeast, and Kroger is #1 in the Midwest.

Other findings

  • Rapidly expanding "dollar store" retailers Dollar General and Dollar Tree had the highest shopper reach increase in 2022, with Dollar General topping the list as most trusted dollar store chain.
  • 2022 saw 44% of shoppers ordering groceries online, consistent with 45% in 2021. Half of these shoppers ordered from Walmart, versus 1 in 6 from Amazon Fresh, but Amazon Fresh achieved the greatest growth.
  • Club stores strengthened trust with existing members who relied on them even more in 2022 for bulk orders at fair prices. BJ's Wholesale Club, Sam's Club and Costco Wholesale all increased trust with their own shoppers.
  • Grocer Food Lion built trust with fair prices and loyalty rewards, and it paid off: achieving the highest trust growth, increasing their trust score and jumping from #7 to #4 for most trusted grocery retailer for value since 2021.
  • Among shoppers, H-E-B has an impressive lead in trust compared with all other grocery stores covered in the study.

Trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times. There is a risk that if customers switch retailers now, they may not return even when cost of living pressures ease. "This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this," says Adam Bellisario.

The BrandSpark/Newsweek partnership aims to make shopping easier for Americans. "We are excited to partner with [Newsweek,] one of the world's most recognizable media brands, which will be promoting the full list of winners to ensure that consumers have the most reliable shopping information available to them," says Robert Levy, president of BrandSpark International. "Winners now have the opportunity of sharing their valuable wins not only with their customers but also with their teams and investors."

The winners and how they are determined

In the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study, 10,082 American shoppers determined the 2023 "BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards" winners, and results are ranked based on the greatest number of votes. Brand citations of "most trusted" retailer by format are determined by consumers' unaided write-in votes for their "most trusted" retailer. The brand(s) voted most trusted is/are listed as Rank #1. Any brand ranked #1–3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader," any brand ranked #4–5 is considered a "Top 5 Trust Leader," and any brand ranked #6–10 is considered a "Top 10 Trust Leader," having garnered a significant trust share in the category. Brand citations as the "most trusted" overall retailer and "most trusted" by attribute are determined by consumers choosing from a list of the 66 largest grocery retailers nationally.

The 2023 "BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards" winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact the firm for more information on any category. *

Most Trusted Grocery Retailers by Store Format

Region

Rank #1

Rank #2

Rank #3

Rank #4

Rank #5

Conventional Grocery Store

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

Safeway

H-E-B Grocery / ShopRite (tie)

Discount Grocery Store

Aldi

Walmart

Grocery Outlet

Dollar General

Save-A-Lot

Small Format Grocery Store

Aldi

Trader Joe's

Walmart Neighborhood Market

Kroger

Save-A-Lot

Natural & Organic Grocery Store

Whole Foods Market

Trader Joe's

Sprouts Farmers Markets

Walmart

Natural Grocers

Online Grocery Service

Walmart

Amazon
 Fresh

Instacart

Kroger

--

Convenience Store Chain

7-Eleven

Circle K

Wawa

Casey's

QuikTrip

Dollar Store Chain

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

99 Cent Only Stores

--

Pharmacy Retail Chain

CVS

Walgreens

Walmart Pharmacy

Rite Aid

Kroger

Most Trusted Conventional and Discount Grocery Retailer by Region

 

Format

Rank #1

 

Conventional Grocery Retailer (National)

Walmart

 

Conventional Grocery Retailer (West)

Safeway / Walmart (tie)

 

Conventional Grocery Retailer (South)

Walmart

 

Conventional Grocery Retailer (Midwest)

Kroger

 

Conventional Grocery Retailer (Northeast)

ShopRite

 

Discount Grocery Retailer (National)

Aldi

 

Discount Grocery Retailer (West)

Grocery Outlet

 

Discount Grocery Retailer (South)

Aldi / Walmart (tie)

 

Discount Grocery Retailer (Midwest)

Aldi

 

Discount Grocery Retailer (Northeast)

Aldi

 

 

Most Trusted Grocery Retailers Overall by Region (Rank #1–5)

 

Region

Rank #1

Rank #2

Rank #3

Rank #4

Rank #5

 

National

Walmart

Kroger

Aldi

Costco

Wholesale

Publix

 

West

Walmart

Safeway

Costco Wholesale

Kroger

WinCo

 

South

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

H-E-B Grocery

Food Lion

 

Midwest

Walmart

Kroger

Aldi

Meijer

Hy-Vee

 

Northeast

Walmart

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Aldi

Wegmans

 

Most Trusted Grocery Retailers Overall by Region (Rank #6–10)

Region

Rank #6

Rank #7

Rank #8

Rank #9

Rank #10

National

H-E-B Grocery

Sam's Club

Safeway

Trader Joe's

Meijer

West

Albertsons

Trader Joe's

Amazon Fresh

Ralph's

Fred Meyer

South

Aldi

Sam's Club

Costco Wholesale

Dollar General

Whole Foods Market

Midwest

Sam's Club

Jewel-Osco

Costco Wholesale

Target

Giant Eagle

Northeast

Giant Food Stores (PA)

Hannaford

BJ's Wholesale Club

Trader Joe's

Costco Wholesale

 

Most Trusted Grocery Retailers by Attribute (Rank #1–5)

 

Segment

Category

Rank #1

Rank #2

Rank #3

Rank #4

Rank #5

 

Value

Affordability

Walmart

H-E-B
 Grocery

Aldi

WinCo

Grocery
 Outlet

 

Value

Loyalty
 Program
 Rewards

Kroger

Giant Eagle

Stop &
 Shop

Food Lion

Jewel-Osco

 

Value

Valuable Circulars / Flyers

Kroger

H-E-B Grocery

ShopRite

Hy-Vee

Price Chopper

 

Value

Valuable Coupons

H-E-B Grocery

Meijer

Kroger

Price Chopper

Stop & Shop

 

Value

Great Promotions

H-E-B Grocery

Hy-Vee

ShopRite

Walmart

Kroger

 

Service

Easy Checkout Experience

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

Amazon Fresh

 

Service

Enjoyable In-Store Experience

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

Publix

Kroger

Meijer

 

Service

Home Delivery

Amazon Fresh

Walmart

Amazon Go

H-E-B Grocery

ShopRite

 

Service

In-Store Health & Safety Measures

Walmart

H-E-B Grocery

Publix

Wegmans

Kroger

 

Service

In-Store Pharmacy Services

Walmart

Giant Eagle

Kroger

H-E-B Grocery

Publix

 

Service

Service / Friendly Staff

H-E-B Grocery

Hy-Vee

Publix

Kroger

Walmart

 

Service

Store Organization (layout, shopability)

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

Publix

Kroger

Hy-Vee

 

Service

Up-to-Date / Modern Stores

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

Publix

Wegmans

Amazon Fresh

 

Service

Curbside Pickup

Walmart

H-E-B Grocery

Kroger

Hy-Vee

Target

 

Service

In-Store Cleanliness / Tidiness

Publix

H-E-B Grocery

Wegmans

Meijer

Walmart

 

Fresh

Fresh Meat

H-E-B Grocery

Giant Eagle

Hy-Vee

Kroger

ShopRite

 

Fresh

Fresh Produce

H-E-B Grocery

ShopRite

Kroger

Publix

Hy-Vee

 

Fresh

Fresh Seafood

H-E-B Grocery

Publix

Wegmans

Kroger

Price Chopper

 

Fresh

Fresh Prepared Meals

H-E-B Grocery

Hy-Vee

Wegmans

Publix

Jewel-Osco

 

Fresh

Healthy Prepared Foods

H-E-B Grocery

Whole Foods Market

Hy-Vee

Wegmans

Sprouts Farmers Markets

 

Fresh

In-store Deli

Publix

Giant Food Stores (PA)

Hy-Vee

H-E-B Grocery

Giant Eagle

 

Products

Beauty Products

Walmart

Target

Meijer

H-E-B Grocery

Amazon Go

 

Products

Beer, Wine & Spirits

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

Hy-Vee

Wegmans

Meijer

 

Products

Bulk Food

Costco Wholesale

Sams Club

BJs Wholesale Club

WinCo

Walmart

 

Products

Food for Holidays or Entertaining

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

Publix

ShopRite

Kroger

 

Products

Gourmet Foods

Whole Foods Market

Wegmans

H-E-B Grocery

Hy-Vee

The Fresh Market

 

Products

Home Goods

Walmart

Target

Meijer

H-E-B Grocery

Costco Wholesale

 

Products

Household Care Products

Walmart

H-E-B
 Grocery

Target

Meijer

ShopRite

 

Products

International Food Products

Wegmans

H-E-B Grocery

Trader Joe's

Giant Food Stores (PA)

Walmart

 

Products

Mexican Food

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Meijer

 

Products

Natural / Organic Foods

Whole Foods Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

H-E-B Grocery

 

Products

Over-the- Counter Health Products

Walmart

H-E-B Grocery

Meijer

Kroger

ShopRite

 

Products

Packaged Food & Beverage Products

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

ShopRite

Kroger

Publix

 

Products

Pet Food & Treats

Walmart

H-E-B Grocery

Amazon Fresh

Meijer

Giant Eagle

 

Products

New Products

Walmart

H-E-B Grocery

Hy-Vee

ShopRite

Wegmans

 

Products

Store Brand / Private Label Products

H-E-B Grocery

Walmart

Kroger

Publix

ShopRite

 

Most Trusted Grocery Retailers by Attribute (Rank #6–10)

Segment

Category

Rank #6

Rank #7

Rank #8

Rank #9

Rank #10

Value

Affordability

ShopRite

Kroger

Amazon Fresh

Save-A-Lot

Food Lion

Value

Loyalty Program Rewards

ShopRite

Safeway

Meijer

Hy-Vee

Fred Meyer

Value

Valuable Circulars / Flyers

Meijer

Walmart

Publix

Harris Teeter

Giant Eagle

Value

Valuable Coupons

Walmart

Hy-Vee

ShopRite

BJs Wholesale Club

Von's

Value

Great Promotions

Meijer

Stop & Shop

Costco Wholesale

Food Lion

Grocery Outlet

Service

Easy Checkout Experience

Wegmans

Hy-Vee

Meijer

Stop & Shop

Safeway

Service

Enjoyable In- Store Experience

ShopRite

Costco Wholesale

Trader Joe's

Food Lion

Wegmans

Service

Home Delivery

Publix

Meijer

Kroger

Wegmans

Grocery Outlet

Service

In-Store Health & Safety Measures

Meijer

Safeway

Food Lion

ShopRite

Costco Wholesale

Service

In-Store Pharmacy Services

Meijer

Hy-Vee

Wegmans

Fred Meyer

Stop & Shop

Service

Service / Friendly Staff

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Grocery
 Outlet

ShopRite

Meijer

Service

Store Organization (layout, shopability)

Meijer

Food Lion

Wegmans

ShopRite

Amazon Fresh

Service

Up-to-Date /Modern Stores

Kroger

Stop & Shop

Meijer

ShopRite

Target

Service

Curbside Pickup

Acme

Amazon Go

BJs Wholesale Club

Fred Meyer

ShopRite

Service

In-Store Cleanliness / Tidiness

Kroger

Harris Teeter

Costco Wholesale

ShopRite

Target

Fresh

Fresh Meat

Publix

Meijer

Wegmans

Stop & Shop

Costco Wholesale

Fresh

Fresh Produce

Meijer

Walmart

Wegmans

Sprouts Farmers Markets

Whole Foods Market

Fresh

Fresh Seafood

ShopRite

Giant Eagle

Giant Food Stores (PA)

Whole Foods Market

The Fresh Market

Fresh

Fresh Prepared Meals

ShopRite

Kroger

Meijer

Walmart

Costco Wholesale

Fresh

Healthy Prepared Foods

Giant Eagle

Publix

The Fresh Market

Kroger

Walmart

Fresh

In-store Deli

ShopRite

Wegmans

Kroger

Jewel-Osco

Hannaford

Products

Beauty Products

ShopRite

Fred Meyer

Amazon Fresh

Giant Eagle

Kroger

Products

Beer, Wine & Spirits

Kroger

Giant Eagle

Jewel-Osco

Costco Wholesale

Publix

Products

Bulk Food

H-E-B Grocery

Amazon Go

Amazon Fresh

Wegmans

Grocery Outlet

Products

Food for Holidays or Entertaining

Costco Wholesale

Wegmans

Food Lion

Stop & Shop

Harris Teeter

Products

Gourmet Foods

Trader Joe's

Publix

Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets

Harris Teeter

Meijer

Products

Home Goods

Amazon Go

BJs Wholesale Club

Amazon Fresh

Stop & Shop

Fred Meyer

Products

Household Care Products

Costco Wholesale

BJ's Wholesale Club

Kroger

Dollar General

Amazon Fresh

Products

International Food Products

Kroger

Hy-Vee

Publix

Meijer

Amazon Fresh

Products

Mexican Food

WinCo

Publix

Giant Eagle

Amazon Fresh

ShopRite

Products

Natural / Organic Foods

Amazon Fresh

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Publix

The Fresh Market

Products

Over-the-Counter Health Products

Target

Giant Eagle

Jewel-Osco

Harris Teeter

Costco Wholesale

Products

Packaged Food & Beverage Products

Amazon Fresh

Meijer

Costco Wholesale

Stop & Shop

Food Lion

Products

Pet Food & Treats

Kroger

Target

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Fred Meyer

Products

New Products

Amazon
 Fresh

Costco
 Wholesale

Publix

Meijer

Grocery
 Outlet

Products

Store Brand / Private Label Products

Costco Wholesale

Amazon Fresh

Fred Meyer

Aldi

Jewel-Osco


Source: BrandSpark International